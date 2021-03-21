Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France beat Scotland 22-15 in their last meeting in November's Autumn Nations Cup

Six Nations: France v Scotland Date: Friday 26 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Venue: Stade de France, Paris Coverage: Live on BBC television and online

The Grand Slam maybe gone but Wales can still win the Six Nations title.

Their destiny is out of their hands, however.

The final game of this year's Championship will be played on Friday.

Scotland's trip to France - originally due to played in February - had to be postponed after a Covid outbreak in the French camp.

And France will snatch the title from Wayne Pivac's side if they beat Scotland with a winning margin of 21 points or more in a bonus-point win.

Victory by 21 points or more, without the bonus point for scoring four tries, would not be enough for France to lift the trophy.

Should France secure a bonus-point win with a 20-point winning margin, they would be separated from Wales on tries scored across the campaign.

Wales have scored 20 tries to France's 15.

If France score five tries and beat Scotland by 20 points, the title would be shared for the first time since 1988.

A bonus-point victory for Scotland would ensure them second place in the table behind Wales.