Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler scored the winning try for the Wales U20s side that beat New Zealand in 2019

Wales U20s Centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler has signed a new contract with Ospreys which will keep him at the Liberty Stadium for the next two seasons.

Thomas-Wheeler, 21, made his Ospreys debut at 18 against Gloucester in 2018 and has made 42 appearances and scored two tries for the region.

Born in Neath he is delighted to extend his stay with his local Pro14 side.

"The Ospreys are my home region and playing for them means a lot to me," he said.

"Something really good is building here and it feels like we are at the start of something really special. I just want to be a part of it."

Thomas-Wheeler follows other academy products Kieran Williams and Ifan Phillips in committing their future to the region, as Ospreys Head coach Toby Booth looks to include home produced talent in his re-shaped squad.

"Toby has made a commitment to playing youngsters and, as a younger player, having a coach do that is really exciting," said Thomas-Wheeler.

"He has shown he has faith in the younger players and that is massive for all of us and it gives you real confidence to go out and express yourself on the field.

"All of us are learning here, it's a good environment to be in and I am really enjoying what is happening and we all have a voice in this team.

"I just want to be the best version of myself and I just want to get better and better as a player and to keep learning. My aim it to be the best player I can be."

And head coach Booth welcomes the commitment from another of the regions home-grown talents.

"Tiaan is desperate to do well and that is a requirement for a young player and he spends a lot of time on the training field which highlights that he is very driven," said Booth.

"I am sure he will continue to develop and contribute to the Ospreys going forward."