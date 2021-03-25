Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Gloucester's Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit returns having led the Six Nations with four tries

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester welcome back England's Jonny May and Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit from Six Nations duty.

They make 12 changes in total to the inexperienced side that conceded nine tries at Harlequins last week, with Billy Twelvetrees also back.

Rob Baxter makes 11 changes to his Exeter side, resting several stars for the Champions Cup next week.

Prop James Kenny, lock Tom Price, number eight Rus Tuima and centre Dan John all make first Premiership starts.

Hooker Jack Yeandle returns from his three-match ban to captain a team which sees just Sean Lonsdale retained from the forwards pack that beat 14-man Leicester last week.

Harvey Skinner, Facundo Cordero and Olly Woodburn keep their places in the backs division, although Skinner moves to fly-half and Cordero to the wing.

The two sides are each without two Scotland players, on the same night that the Six Nations is wrapped up - Exeter miss full-back Stuart Hogg and flanker Sam Skinner, while Gloucester lock Alex Craig and centre Chris Harris are in Paris to play France.

George Barton retains his place at fly-half for Gloucester as England's Willi Heinz returns at scrum-half, while Jordy Reid, Ruan Ackermann and Lewis Ludlow return to the back row.

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, May; Barton, Heinz; Rapava-Ruskin, Walker, Balmain, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Seville, Ford-Robinson, Clarke, Morgan, Clement, Chapman, Sharples .

Exeter: Hodge; Woodburn, John, Baldwin, Cordero; Skinner, Hidalgo-Clyne; Kenny, Yeandle (capt), Street, Lonsdale, Price, Armand, Capstick, Tuima.

Replacements: Taione, Southworth, Petch, Witty, Wrigh, Townsend, Relton, Short.

Referee: