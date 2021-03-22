Ferris believes Furlong and Henderson will be in Warren Gatland's Lions squad

Former Ireland back row Stephen Ferris believes forwards Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are 'nailed on' to be part of the British and Irish Lions squad to face South Africa this summer.

Prop Furlong and Ulster utility forward Henderson have both impressed in Ireland's productive finish to the Six Nations after being out through injury.

"Tadhg is an absolute 'shoe-in' to be starting tighthead again," said Ferris.

"Iain was probably the most consistent player for Ireland in the Six Nations."

"He has just got better and better and the battle between him and Maro Itoje in Ireland's win over England on Saturday was brilliant to watch at times," added Ferris, who was part of the Lions squad which toured South Africa in 2009.

Henderson made six appearances as part of the Lions panel which travelled to New Zealand in 2017, with Furlong starting all three Test matches against the All Blacks in a drawn series.

Warren Gatland's Lions are scheduled to play South Africa in the summer but uncertainty remains over where the series may be played in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ireland's strong finish to the Six Nations, with wins over Italy, Scotland and England in their final three games, is likely to have boosted the chances of a sizeable representation in the Lions squad.

"I reckon there'll be 10 to 12 there. I have Conor Murray down on my team-sheet, then there's Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, maybe Keith Earls would be a good option for the midweek team," added Ferris.

"Will Connors in the back row has put his hand up over the last couple of weeks. Will CJ Stander go? Who knows?"

Stephen Ferris (right) celebrated Grand Slam success with Ireland in 2009

'Momentum is everything'

Ferris, who won 35 Ireland caps between 2006 and 2012, says Ireland need to build on their 32-18 win over England in Dublin, widely regarded as their best display since Andy Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt as head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

"It's important to keep building. The last thing we want to do is take another couple of steps back. They've got to keep building and going forward. Momentum is just everything in international rugby," stated Ferris.

"We've got to keep winning and performances will come off the back of that. It's about maintaining consistency and particularly winning the bigger games.

"The players and coaches have kept the faith and I think now everyone outside the camp has a bit more faith after that game against England."

Ireland have 'come on in leaps and bounds'

Ireland's campaign began in disappointing fashion, with defeats by Wales and France ruling them out of contention for the title early on, but the victory over Italy set them on their way to two further successes.

"The win away to Italy was a confidence builder, throwing the ball around, getting their combinations going, it teed them up and it was important they backed that up with two more wins.

"They have come on leaps and bounds over the last couple of weeks. Discipline is everything in the international game and that's where Ireland have done a lot better in recent weeks.

"Especially against England, whose discipline was very poor. The final score on Saturday reflected where the discipline was for each team."