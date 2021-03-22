After 11 years as Wales defence coach, Shaun Edwards joined France's staff following the 2019 World Cup

France defence coach Shaun Edwards has revealed the terrible week he endured following the death of his mother Phyllis before the Six Nations match against his former side Wales.

Edwards was told the news the morning after France's 23-20 defeat by England at Twickenham and six days before the 32-30 win over Wayne Pivac's side in Paris.

"I informed (France coach) Fabien Galthie and (France's team manager) Raphael Ibanez and they sorted out a car for me, which I drove from Heathrow up to Wigan to console my father, who has early onset dementia," said Edwards.

"It was such a terrible week. We still have the funeral to come, but I've lost my mother and best friend as well."

Edwards says it was his mother's advice that led him to coach Wales for 11 years as part of Warren Gatland's backroom staff.

"Back in the mid-1990s she was the first person to tell me to study rugby union as well as rugby league, because I always wanted to be a coach and I always took notes of what coaches said," said Edwards.

"When rugby union went professional in 1995, I was at the top of the league game, captain of Wigan who were world champions, but she always told me to learn about rugby union.

"That's one of the reasons I ended up coaching Wasps and Wales.

"She was very supportive, but could be very critical as well, she'd say things like, 'You need to sort them lot out!'.

"She was a proper Wigan lady, she understood rugby and the kind of characters involved in the game.

"I remember once doing an interview saying the only person I was scared of was my mother. She was only just over five foot but she had presence and was a good Catholic lady."

Edwards is grateful for the backing he has received from the rugby world.

"I have had a lot of support with texts from players, coaches and staff I worked with," said Edwards.

"The relationships I forged in Wales go beyond rugby. We love the game and it's my job and all of our passions, but life and death and family is a lot more than that.

"It's so nice how rugby can also keep your mind occupied. What most people tell you is when you have had a bereavement, it's good to be busy.

"I am just happy I have a job in a game I enjoy. I love coaching and being around rugby lads. It is a special environment and there are a lot of nice people involved in the game."

Edwards has revealed the very limited part he played in the 32-30 victory over Wales because he could not be reintegrated with the France squad following his return owing to Covid restrictions.

"I wasn't really with the team in the preparation," said Edwards.

"I arrived on the Friday having not slept for two days. I was not thinking about the game because I was sorting out my father, he needs a lot of help and care and we have great friends who support us.

"I was physically drained, but come Saturday I was in game-day mode and trying my best to give the players confidence, but I had to do that from a distance away.

"I wasn't allowed in the dressing room or to go on the team bus to the game because of the coronavirus situation, although I had four tests in three days that were all negative.

"That's what you have to do to follow the current rules.

"So I wasn't really with the team and it was a frustrating because at half-time, I wanted to say a few things about how we could improve the defence.

"I had no part of the preparation, I was basically a spectator. Fabien had been the defence coach during the week, so it was probably best I left it to him."

Edwards watched the remarkable match unfold at the Stade de France, where Brice Dulin's last-gasp try denied Wales the Grand Slam and kept alive France's hopes of clinching the Six Nations title this Friday against Scotland.

"We are still recovering from the last game because it was such a tough physical game and I thought Wales were absolutely superb on the day," said Edwards.

"It was 14 players against 13 in the end, I don't think that's rugby. I wish we could see more games which are 15 v 15. It is what it is though and definitely opened up the pitch.

"What was vital in the last 20 minutes was who had the ball and you could play from your own half because there was more space.

"It was a bit like the World Cup game against England in 2015, but unfortunately for Wales, it was against them this time."

If France are to deny Wales the Six Nations title, they must beat Scotland with a four-try bonus point and by at least 21 points to take it on points difference

Edwards now turns his attention to helping France attempt to claim their first Six Nations title since 2010 and deny Pivac's side silverware.

Les Bleus play Scotland in the final game of the tournament, rescheduled after the 28 February postponement because of Covid-19 cases in the France camp.

"I would have to say Wales are definitely favourites and if you score 20 tries, you probably deserve to win the Six Nations," said Edwards.

"It's an incredible effort from the lads and the coaching staff who deserve a lot of credit.

"You always get obstacles you have to overcome if you win a Grand Slam or Six Nations title. Raphael Ibanez lost his grandmother recently so we have had two deaths in our families.

"We have also had the coronavirus situation, which was a huge obstacle. If we did pull it off, it would be very rewarding.

"If we didn't, it would still be good for the people of Wales because their team's effort has been pretty special.

"If any team was going to win the Six Nations, other than France because I am working for them now, I'd want Wales to do it because I have so many friends and great memories of people there."