Former Wales wing Shane Williams says social media abuse of Liam Williams in the wake of the 32-30 Six Nations loss to France was "an absolute disgrace".

The British and Irish Lions back was sin-binned late on as Wales lost Saturday's Grand Slam bid in Paris.

Wales were leading at that stage and he was later the subject of online abuse.

"These keyboard warriors that sit behind their computers and phones doing this, there's never any repercussions," said Shane Williams.

"They get told that it's wrong, you shouldn't be saying that and that's it, and I've had it before in my rugby career.

"It was not as bad (when I played) as it is now, because we didn't have Twitter and Instagram, but I think it's an absolute disgrace some of the abuse these players have had."

The Welsh Rugby Union has called for a halt to such abuse and Shane Williams echoed those sentiments along with Liam Williams' Scarlets boss Glenn Delaney and the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA).

Shane Williams, Wales' record try-scorer, told BBC Radio Wales: "I think it's personal attacks on players.

"Liam Williams and the rest of that squad put their heart and soul into that match, they gave absolutely everything for 80 minutes.

"We talk about online abuse and people safeguarding their lives. However, these keyboard warriors that sit behind their computers and phones doing this, there's never any repercussions."

Player have 'done Wales proud'

Two-time Wales Grand Slam-winning lock Ian Gough was critical of social media platforms and said more discussions are needed to reduce online abuse.

"You don't expect it, these players have done us so proud," said Gough.

"The last thing you expect is your own fans to throw out abuse, it shouldn't be accepted, it's not on, and discussions need to be had.

"I don't agree with mass censorship but there needs to be boundaries.

"Social media shouldn't be that sort of arena, it was never designed to be that, and there needs to be big discussions."

The WRPA called for legislative change for social media platforms, stating: "The WRPA stands with our members against online abuse of any kind

"We are proud of every one of our members who put a shirt on and puts their body on the line for our beloved sport.

"It is totally disgusting and abhorrent that once again we are seeing abuse of this kind.

"We provide training for our members on how to respond and react to online abuse and we are also there to support our members on any well being issues in relation to abuse.

"We will continue to lobby with our partners and other bodies across the sporting landscape to see improved legislative change on the tech organisations running social media platforms."

'Life's too short for bitterness'

Scarlets boss Delaney said: "I think we should all be kind to each other.

"It's a catchphrase isn't it? Life's too short for bitterness and in a place of work everyone's trying really hard and I was gutted like everyone was on Saturday.

"There's no fault or blame anywhere.

"You know, he's [Liam Williams] a great man, we love him to bits and our view is he's a great bloke doing a great job and playing at the top of his game, and that's probably all I'm going to say."