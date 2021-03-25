Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Lawrence made the most recent of his two Worcester appearances this season on 26 December

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence makes his first club appearance in three months after injury and England duty.

In all Warriors make 10 changes after defeat by Bath with prop Nick Schonert back from a neck problem, though full-back Nick David misses out with injury.

Northampton trio Dan Biggar, Alex Mitchell and David Ribbans all start on their return from international duty.

South African flanker Shaun Adendorff is named on the bench after recovering from a knee injury.

Saints are fifth in the Premiership, six points behind fourth-placed Sale, and have beaten Worcester in all of their past six meetings.

Worcester's Lawrence won his sixth Test cap for England in their Six Nations defeat by Ireland last weekend and returned to Sixways on Monday.

Meanwhile fly-half Fin Smith, 18, is among the replacements after becoming the youngest player to start a Premiership match for the Warriors last time out.

The hosts are bottom of the Premiership, two points behind 11th-placed Gloucester, and 12 adrift of Wasps in 10th.

Worcester: Pennell; Ashton, Lawrence, Beck, Humphreys; Searle, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Kitchener, Clegg, Hill (capt), Kvesic, Batley.

Replacements: Miller, Thomas, Van Dyk, Dodd, C Du Preez, Simpson, Smith, Venter.

Northampton: Furbank; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Sleightholme; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller (capt), S Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Isiekwe, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Hill, Coles, Adendorff, James, Dingwall, Freeman.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).