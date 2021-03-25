Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Semi Radradra has not played since injuring himself in Bristol's record win over Bath at the end of January

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leaders Bristol welcome back star Fiji centre Semi Radradra for the first time in two months for their clash with third-placed Harlequins.

The Bears make a total of five changes with Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy and England forward Ben Earl returning.

Quins make four changes form the side that scored nine tries against an under-strength Gloucester last week.

Joe Marchant is back from England duty while Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin and Wilco Louw come into the front row.

Bristol are without Max Malins, who missed England's loss in Ireland last week, while Kyle Sinckler is on the bench on his return from Six Nations duty as Luke Morahan switches to full back and Dave Attwood starts at lock.

Quins are without Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele, who is in Paris for Friday night's Six Nations title decider with France.

Bristol: Morahan; Naulago, Radradra, O'Conor, Purdy; Sheedy, Uren; Woolmore, Byrne, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Earl.

Replacements: Capon, Lahiff, Sinckler, Joyce, Harding, Kessell, Bedlow, Leiua

Harlequins: Brown; Green, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lamb, Chisholm, Evans, Dombrandt (capt)

Replacements: Gray, Els, Kerrod, Young, Lawday, Landajo, Herron, Northmore

Referee: Hamish Smales (RFU).