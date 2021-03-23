Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Lawday has started three Premiership matches this season and featured as a replacement in three more

Harlequins back row Tom Lawday has become the latest player to agree a new long-term contract with the club.

Lawday, 27, joined Quins from Exeter in 2019 and captained the club for the first time in his 26 appearances away at Worcester last season.

He is the 17th player to agree a new deal at The Stoop in recent weeks with Quins third in the Premiership.

"It's an exciting time," Lawday said. "We're a team with the ability to beat anyone on any day when in full flow."