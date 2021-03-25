Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps have lost their last four home games in a row at the Ricoh Arena

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 27 March Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make four changes with Dan Robson returning from Six Nations duty, while Alfie Barbeary, Kieran Brookes and Matteo Minozzi also come into the side.

England's Paolo Odugwu is named amongst the replacements but captain Joe Launchbury and Jack Willis remain sidelined by injury.

Sale's Rohan Janse van Rensburg returns to the starting XV.

World Cup winner Lood de Jager is rested with Cobus Wiese stepping into the Sharks second row.

Josh Beaumont remains at lock and captains Sale in the absence of Jono Ross, while Alex Sanderson hands scrum-half Raffi Quirke his first start after impressing in recent weeks.

Wasps: Minozzi, Kibirige, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett, Gopperth, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury, Rowlands, Shields, Young, Barbeary.

Replacements: Oghre, Owlett, Toomaga-Allen, Vukasinovic, Vailanu, Wolstenholme, Atkinson, Odogwu.

Sale: James, McGuigan, James, van Rensburg,Yarde, R. du Preez, Quirke; Rodd, van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Wiese, J.C. du Preez, Neild, D. du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, John, Phillips, Dugdale, Cliff, MacGinty, Hammersley.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).