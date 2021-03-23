Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England won in front of raucous home crowd in Pau in the teams' last meeting

England Women will play France in an exhibition fixture after the end of this year's shortened Six Nations as more tournament details are revealed.

The Red Roses will meet Scotland at Doncaster's Castle Park in their opening match on 3 April.

They travel to Padova to play Italy on 10 April before a final home play-off to decide the standings on 24 April.

England will travel to Lille to take on France in an extra fixture on 30 April. All four matches will be shown on BBC.

France, the 2018 Six Nations champions, finished second behind Grand Slam-winning England in the 2020 tournament.

England took a narrow 19-13 victory from their trip to Pau in the opening match of the 2020 campaign.

2021 Women's Six Nations pools Pool A Pool B England France Italy Ireland Scotland Wales

The 2021 edition of the competition is being played in a new format after being pushed back in the calendar because of concerns keeping teams' mainly amateur players Covid secure.

Each team will play two pool games, one home and one away, before matches to decide placings on the final weekend.

"The Six Nations is always a special competition and we're all looking forward to getting underway," said coach Simon Middleton.

"It's great that the games will once again be shown on the BBC and this time, we want to make sure everyone can enjoy watching from home."

England Women fixtures:

Saturday 3 April: England v Scotland, Castle Park, Doncaster. (15:00 BST) -Live on BBC iPlayer

Saturday 10 April: Italy v England (14:00 BST) Stadio Plebiscito, Padova - Live on BBC iPlayer

Saturday 24 April England v TBC (14:00 BST) (Venue TBC) - Live on BBC Two

Friday 30 April: France v England (20:00 BST) Villeneuve d'Ascq, Lille - Live on BBC iPlayer