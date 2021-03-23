Joe Batley scored his first try for Worcester in Saturday's 47-22 defeat at Bath

Worcester Warriors utility forward Joe Batley has signed a new two-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who signed on an initial one-year contract last summer, is now tied to Sixways until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"I worked closely with him before at Bristol so I know him pretty well," said head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"He's gone through some adversity in his life but he's always had huge potential. It has been about having an opportunity to fulfil that potential."

Batley has overcome a battle with cancer, having been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in March 2018.

After making his Warriors debut as a replacement in the final match of last season against Saracens, Batley has made 10 appearances this season in a variety of positions, at blindside flanker, number eight and lock.

"The reason I came here to start is because of Jonathan Thomas and Mark Irish, who I worked with at Bristol," said Hampshire-born Batley, who began with Gloucester's academy.

"It was frustrating that, after a massive lockdown, the first opportunity I had to play rugby again, I got a toe injury. It was in an awkward place and I was unlucky but I am kicking on, playing in different positions and I'm really happy here."