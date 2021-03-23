Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath winger Joe Cokanasiga has so far scored seven tries in nine appearances for England

Joe Cokanasiga has signed a new contract with Premiership club Bath.

The 23-year-old nine-times capped England winger is now tied to The Rec until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"Joe is an exceptional young man, both on and off the field," said Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper.

"He's constantly looking to find ways to improve and is a hugely popular member of our squad. His physicality and ability to offload make him hard to play against and exciting to watch."

Fiji-born Cokanasiga has scored 10 tries in 28 appearances for Bath since moving from London Irish in 2018, as well as seven in his nine games for England.

He was ruled out by a knee injury in November 2019 but returned to action last September.

"I feel like a different player," he said. "I've definitely improved a lot, matured a lot.

"That's credit to the staff and the players that I've been around. We've got a young group coming up, something is building nicely here and I want to be part of it."

Bath, who just missed out on the play-offs last season, are currently seventh in the Premiership, eight points off a top-four place, having won five of their past six matches.