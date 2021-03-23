Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fitz Harding has started one game for Bristol Bears this season

Bristol Bears back rower Fitz Harding has signed a new deal with the Premiership club.

After joining from the University of Durham last summer, the 21-year-old has made six appearances for the Bears this season, starting at flanker against Worcester Warriors.

The length of his contract has not been disclosed.

Bristol lead the Premiership by seven points and face Harlequins on Saturday (14:00 GMT).

"[Harding] has a fantastic attitude, is extremely coachable," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told the club's website. external-link

"He is a great example of the number of different pathways into professional rugby, having graduated through the BUCS system, and also highlights the detailed recruitment strategy of the club."