The red card was Bundee Aki's second of his Ireland career

Ireland centre Bundee Aki will serve a four-match suspension after his red card in Saturday's 32-18 Six Nations victory over England.

Aki was dismissed after a high tackle to the head of England back row Billy Vunipola on 63 minutes.

The 30-year-old will now miss Connacht's next four matches in the Champions Cup, Rainbow Cup or Pro14.

It was Ireland's second red card of the tournament after back row Peter O'Mahony was sent off against Wales.

Aki will sit out Connacht's last-16 encounter with Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup on 3 April and the three following matches, which will roll into the Rainbow Cup should the Irish side exit the European stage.

A Six Nations statement said Aki accepted the charge and the disciplinary committee agreed the tackle "had been reckless rather than deliberate or intentional."

With the entry point for the offence set at six weeks, he was denied the maximum 50 percent discount because of his previous disciplinary record, which included a red card against Samoa at the 2019 World Cup, but his sanction was reduced by two weeks due to his "clear remorse and concern for the welfare" of Vunipola.