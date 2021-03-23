Scotland could finish second in the Six Nations should they beat France on Friday

Six Nations: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Scotland; live text and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Friday's Six Nations clash with France in Paris is "huge", Scotland assistant coach Steve Tandy says.

Scotland could finish second in the championship for the first time since the tournament was expanded from five to six teams.

Only five England-based players could be selected following an agreement with the Premiership, meaning Saracen's winger Sean Maitland was left out.

"It's one of the biggest Test matches since I've been here," Tandy said.

"We've had some great away wins in Wales and England, but this is right up there, especially against a team that's trying to win the tournament. We know the challenge at stake.

"We know the challenge France are going to pose, they've got some outstanding players, but we're pretty confident in our own ability to go out and put in a performance on Friday night.

"A win would be huge. We've been knocking off little bits of history, I suppose, like winning down in Wales and at Twickenham, so this would be another step in the right direction for the group."

A 'good one to watch'

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell says Friday's trip is a "massive match for both teams" is expecting a "a great game" with both sides after bonus points and significant winning margins.

"It's a massive game for both teams," he said. "For us, if we manage to do what we're planning and get to second, it'll be the highest finish we've ever had in the Six Nations, which would be great for us. France are trying to win the tournament.

"For a neutral fan, it could be a good one to watch."