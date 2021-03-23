Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: France v Scotland Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Venue: Stade de France, Paris Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Wales; live text and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

France lock Paul Willemse will miss their Six Nations finale against Scotland on Friday after being banned for making contact with Wales prop Wyn Jones' eye.

The 28-year-old was sent off in their dramatic win over Wales last weekend.

France coach Fabien Galthie protested Willemse's innocence after the match.

But a disciplinary panel reduced the mandatory four week ban because of Willemse's guilty plea and remorse and that there was no evidence of injury.

Willemse is free to play from 5 April, so will also miss Montpellier's European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors on Friday, 2 April.

In the aftermath of the game in which France denied Wales a Grand Slam, Galthie accused Welsh players of getting Willemse sent off and that the lock had made "no" or "very limited" contact with the eye of Scarlets prop Jones.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland are looking for a victory that would take them above Ireland and Friday's visitors into second place in the Six Nations table.

If France are to deny Wales the title, they must beat Scotland with a four-try bonus point and by at least 21 points. They would then triumph on points difference.

If points difference is equal it will come down to tries, with Wales having five more than France currently. If the sides cannot be separated on tries scored, the title will be shared.