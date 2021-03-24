Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matt Banahan was sent off in the 69th minute in Gloucester's 59-24 loss to Harlequins

Leicester's Kobus van Wyk and Gloucester's Matt Banahan have been banned after receiving red cards.

Banahan was given a three-week ban for a high tackle against Harlequins.

The ex-England winger was sent off by referee Ian Tempest for direct head contact in Gloucester's loss on Saturday, a challenge that saw Banahan need medical treatment on the pitch.

Tigers centre van Wyk was also given a four-week suspension after a dangerous tackle on Exeter's Jack Maunder.

Both players accepted the RFU's charges.

South African van Wyk will miss Leicester's Premiership matches against Newcastle, Bath and Northampton as well as their Challenge Cup game against Connacht.

The RFU is yet to decide when Banahan's suspension will start.

"The panel will consider when [Banahan's] suspension will be served once further updated medical evidence has been received," they added in a statement.