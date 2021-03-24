Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Steve Phillips has been with the Welsh Rugby Union since 2007

Steve Phillips has been appointed chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) on a permanent basis.

Former WRU finance director Phillips was named interim chief executive in September 2020.

The WRU wanted time to consider its options amid the Covid-19 pandemic but has opted to stick with Phillips.

"I consider it a huge honour to be at the helm of Welsh rugby during these unprecedented times of challenge and survival," he said.

"And I am hugely optimistic about our future and our ability to thrive, in spite of adversity, in the years ahead."

Phillips took the reins following the departure of Martyn Phillips.

During his spell as interim CEO, Phillips has secured a rescue package to help professional rugby in Wales cope with the impact of the pandemic.

He has also welcomed the £50m cash injection the WRU receives after the announcement of a partnership between Six Nations Rugby Ltd and CVC Capital Partners earlier this month, while head coach Wayne Pivac's Wales team have enjoyed a successful Six Nations - although narrowly missing out on a Grand Slam.

"We have interviewed an extremely strong field of candidates for the position of group CEO of the Welsh Rugby Union and we have taken our time in order to ensure we have ended up with the right individual for the job," said WRU chairman Rob Butcher.