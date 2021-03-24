Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani played in 16 Tests for England - the most recent in 2018

Former England fly-half Danny Cipriani has agreed a deal to join Premiership side Bath on an "extended one-year contract" that begins in May.

The 33-year-old, who has won 16 caps, will link up with his new club before the end of this campaign, ahead of Rhys Priestland's move to Cardiff Blues.

Cipriani left Gloucester in December despite reportedly signing a three-year contract in 2019.

He said he was "looking for a club that matches my ambition".

"After speaking with Stuart Hooper [director of rugby] and Neal Hatley [head coach], it was clear that Bath offered that opportunity," Cipriani added.

"We talked about what I could bring to the club and what Bath were looking for in a fly-half; someone who could be part of an attacking mindset, who could help unlock that aspect of the game and inject additional pace and vision - complementing the quality in the team.

"I've been really focused over the past three months on improving my running efficiency and kicking.

"The club has a clear ambition and drive that aligns with my own; they want to achieve something special as a team, they want to win. That was a very appealing vision."

London-born Cipriani has spent most of his club career in the Premiership, starting with Wasps, from 2006 to 2010.

He then joined Australian Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels before returning to the Premiership with Sale in 2012.

Cipriani returned to Wasps, by then based in Coventry, for a second time in 2016 before moving on in 2018 to Gloucester.

He was included in England training squads before the 2019 World Cup but failed to make coach Eddie Jones' final selection.