Mateo Carreras joined Newcastle from Argentine Super Rugby side Jaguares in December on a deal until the end of the season

Newcastle Falcons winger Mateo Carreras has been banned for nine matches after admitting intentional contact with the eye of Wasps' Josh Bassett.

The 21-year-old could miss the rest of the season depending on his side's progress in the European Challenge Cup.

Carreras was cited following their Premiership meeting on 19 March after match officials initially missed the first-half incident at Kingston Park.

The earliest he could return to action would be 28 May against Exeter.

He will miss all matches up to and including the European Challenge Cup final on 21 May, with Newcastle having three Premiership games afterwards.

Should the Falcons be knocked out of Europe at an earlier stage he will miss additional Premiership fixtures depending on which stage they are knocked out at.

Newcastle are due to face the Chiefs, Worcester Warriors and Harlequins in their final three league games.

The mid-range offence carried an 18-week ban as a starting point but Carreras was given a 50% cut in way of mitigation.

"His evidence was that he had intended to 'irritate' the Wasps player but that he had not intended to cause any harm in his action," said a statement from the independent disciplinary panel.

"He accepted on reflection that by making contact with the eye of Josh Bassett he risked causing serious injury though this was a momentary action without thought for the consequences. Thankfully, there was no injury caused other than a temporary discomfort.

"The player had admitted the offence which the panel accepted took some courage given the stigma attached to offences of this nature.

"He has a clean disciplinary record over a number of years as a professional player, expressed remorse for his actions and engaged with the process positively despite requiring the assistance of a translator. In line with the regulatory framework, the panel applied 50% mitigation."