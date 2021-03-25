Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rachel Taylor was appointed Wales skills coach in November 2020 alongside head coach Warren Abrahams

Wales Women national skills coach Rachel Taylor has resigned on the eve of their 2021 Six Nations campaign.

The former Wales captain, 37, was only appointed in November 2020, becoming the Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) first professional national female coach.

No reason has been given for the resignation of Taylor, who won 67 caps before retiring in 2017.

Skills coach Darren Edwards takes over her role on an interim basis, serving under head coach Warren Abrahams.

Forwards coach Geraint Lewis and World Rugby intern Sophie Spence are the other members of the coaching team preparing the squad to face France on Saturday, 3 April (20:00 BST) in Vannes in the delayed Six Nations opener, followed by a home match with Ireland the following Saturday.

It will be Abrahams' Six Nations coaching debut after he was appointed at the same time as Taylor.

The former USA Women's assistant sevens coach has named three uncapped players in his 32-strong squad - Wasps fly-half Flo Williams, Saracens prop Donna Rose and Sale Sharks scrum-half Jess Roberts.

There are recalls for Sale Sharks second row Teleri Wyn Davies, who gained one cap against Scotland in 2018, along with Exeter full-back Niamh Terry and prop Gwenllian Jenkins, who gained two caps in November 2019.

Army duo Gemma Rowland and Bethan Dainton are also included, along with Saracens scrum-half Jade Knight, while Keira Bevan returns after long-term injury.

Caryl Thomas and Shona Powell-Hughes are also set to return in a Wales shirt, after earning recalls for the cancelled Scotland game in the autumn.

Siwan Lillicrap continues as captain, although ex-skipper Carys Phillips, plus Kayleigh Powell, Alisha Butchers, Lleucu George and Beth Lewis are unavailable through injury.

Abrahams said: "Selection came with some welcome headaches, I think this is a very competitive squad and a nice blend between the more experienced players and players new to the squad or returning.

"All the selected players have really put their hands up, both in their club performances within the Allianz Premier 15s and in training with us. They all deserve their place and are looking forward to showing what they can do in the Six Nations."

After the opening two matches, the condensed 2021 tournament concludes with a final round of games on 24 April, which are determined by results over the first two rounds.

Wales squad:

Forwards: Cara Hope, Caryl Thomas, Cerys Hale, Donna Rose, Gwenllian Jenkins, Kelsey Jones, Molly Kelly, Robyn Lock, Abbie Fleming, Gwen Crabb, Natalia John, Teleri Wyn Davies, Bethan Dainton, Georgia Evans, Manon Johnes, Shona Powell-Hughes, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Backs: Jade Knight, Jess Roberts, Keira Bevan, Elinor Snowsill, Flo Williams, Gemma Rowland, Hannah Jones, Kerin Lake, Megan Webb, Caitlin Lewis, Courtney Keight, Jasmine Joyce, Lisa Neumann, Niamh Terry, Robyn Wilkins.