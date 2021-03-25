Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott van Breda has struggled to break into the Worcester first team

Worcester Warriors back Scott van Breda has extended his loan at Jersey Reds until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old South African started the Championship side's opening second-tier game of the season at Saracens earlier this month.

Van Breda played 18 times for Jersey in the 2017-18 campaign before moving to the Warriors at the end of that season.

The former Southern Kings utility player has gone on to score three tries in 17 matches for Worcester.

He also re-joined the Kings on loan in 2019 when they were playing in the Pro14, making three appearances.