Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales coach Wayne Pivac spent five years at Scarlets before taking over from Warren Gatland in 2019

Head coach Wayne Pivac says Wales are "over the moon" to win the 2021 Six Nations despite missing out on the Grand Slam last week.

Pivac celebrated his first Six Nations title as Wales clinched the trophy after Scotland beat France in Paris.

It was a sixth title since 2000 and proved a consolation after Wales missed out the Grand Slam with an agonising 32-30 defeat against France last week.

"It's exciting times for all concerned," said Pivac.

"It [Scotland's win against France] was a hell of a game. It reminded me a lot of last week with the cards and missed opportunities.

"What a tournament it's been. From a Welsh point of view we're over the moon. It's just a shame we couldn't do it as a group last week.

"We don't want to talk too much about that though. As the game went on, it wasn't to be, but we've come out on top of the table and won the tournament.

"We're very happy with our camp. We've built nicely through the competition."

It is a first Six Nations success for Pivac since he took over from Warren Gatland in 2019.

Wales had achieved the Triple Crown by beating Ireland, Scotland and England and defeated Italy before their Paris defeat.

Going into the Scotland game, France required a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points in the final match of the tournament to become champions for the first time since 2010.

The match was postponed from the third round of fixtures because of a coronavirus outbreak in the French squad.

Wales fly-half Callum Sheedy told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I still think I'm going to wake up and it's all going to be a dream.

"It's all happened so quick the last year. I'm really enjoying the ride and long may it continue.

"It's all a bit surreal. We're chuffed to be champions."

"The more people write us off and tell us how bad we are the better we play.

"When we have our backs against the wall we come out fighting, and I think that's what the Welsh nation is all about.

"We might not have the most talent in the world, but we're up there with having the most heart."