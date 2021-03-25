Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nic Dolly has played for the England in the Under-20 Six Nations and the Junior World Championship

Leicester Tigers have signed hooker Nic Dolly from Championship side Coventry.

The 21-year-old front-rower, who was born in Australia but is English qualified, has signed what Tigers have described as a "multi-year deal".

England Under-20 forward Dolly joined Sale Sharks in 2017 and has spent time on loan with Sale FC, Rotherham Titans and Jersey Reds.

Tigers outside-back Sam Aspland-Robinson, 24, has also joined Coventry on a dual-registration contract.

"He [Dolly] is an ambitious, hard-working player and impressive young man who we believe can add to our squad and develop his game," head coach Steve Borthwick said.