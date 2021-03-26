Six Nations: Wales win title as Scotland beat France in Paris

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Duhan van der Merwe scores for Scotland
Scotland claimed their first win in Paris since the turn of the millennium despite a yellow card for captain Stuart Hogg and a red for talisman Finn Russell
Guinness Six Nations: France v Scotland
France (13) 23
Tries: Dulin, Penaud, Rebbadj Con: Ntamack Pens: Ntamack 2
Scotland (10) 27
Tries: Van der Merwe 2, Cherry Con: Russell 2 Hastings Pen: Russell 2

Wales clinched the Six Nations as 14-man Scotland snatched their first victory in Paris since 1999 to wreck France's title hopes.

The hosts, needing a bonus point and a winning margin of 21 points, had only one try and a 13-10 lead at the break.

Damian Penaud's second-half score showed France's danger, but they could never stretch clear of their visitors.

Scotland's Finn Russell was shown a late red but Duhan van der Merwe swooped for a decisive late try.

It was fitting that a Championship that has been packed with tight games and show-stopping finales should finish with another match-deciding score and the clock deep in the red.

As Scotland's players leapt skywards to celebrate Van der Merwe's step and finish, France's slumped to the sodden Stade de France turf.

However, their hopes of swiping the trophy from Wales had long since gone.

It is the sixth title of the Six Nations era for a Wales side that came into the campaign as distinct underdogs after an underwhelming autumn.

It could easily have come earlier, and with the added decoration of a Grand Slam for Wales - only for France to keep Wales' celebrations on ice and their own hopes alive with a last-gasp bonus-point victory over Wayne Pivac's men six days ago.

But the twin tasks of running in four tries and racking up a 21-point winning margin on a tight turnaround proved far too steep.

Tandy's tightened defence snuffs out France flair

Antoine Dupont is tackled by Jamie Ritchie
France's much-vaunted attack found Scotland's defence hard going

Fittingly, it was a Welshman who played a key part in denying France. Since arriving at the end of 2019, defence coach Steve Tandy has transformed Scotland into the meanest defence in the Six Nations.

They conceded the fewest points in last year's Championship and have similarly suffocated their opponents in this edition.

The critical period came either side of half-time.

In a drenched, empty Stade de France, Van der Merwe's short-range try had survived the suspicion of a double movement to help Scotland to a 10-6 lead.

France soon wrestled their way into the ascendancy, camping on the Scotland line, but found themselves ushered down blind alleys at every turn.

Chris Harris' canny cover and bravery in contact was especially impressive.

Brice Dulin breached the line before the break but, even with Scotland captain Stuart Hogg in the sin-bin for the first nine minutes of the second half, Scotland did not disintegrate.

Romain Ntamack zipped through a hole, Virimi Vakatawa flipped an offload out of the back of his hand and Penaud chipped, chased and grounded for a fine score.

But France could not replicate those bursts of flair. And Scotland wouldn't let them.

Party like it's...

France look dejected
France captain Charles Ollivon had spoken about his side 'collecting the trophy' in the build-up to the match

Scotland's last win in Paris was so long ago that the Six Nations were Five, Emile Ntamack, rather than his son Romain, was in the France team and Scotland's coach Gregor Townsend was on the pitch rather than the touchline.

Scotland, though, started this campaign with an away victory over England that ended an even longer barren run, and never lost faith.

Captain Stuart Hogg admitted earlier in the week that France's public confidence had irritated his side and they took great delight in shredding the script.

The route to victory was not the one many might have expected.

Russell, who has been lighting up Racing 92's futuristic home ground across town, produced a performance low on dazzle, but high on IQ.

The fly-half, along with his Hogg, turned France's back three with long, raking kicks, penning them deep in their own half during the first quarter.

After Russell's 70th-minute departure for a fending forearm into the throat of Dulin, it seemed Scotland would have to settle for a narrow defeat and pooping a party.

But Scotland's forwards, with Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie and Dave Cherry all excellent, took it to a tiring and dispirited French pack.

And when stand-in fly-half Adam Hastings held his nerve to find Van der Merwe with a looping pass worthy of Russell, a famous win was assured.

  • Comment posted by newportOB, today at 22:12

    You know what, as a Welshman I wasn't even thinking of the title in the last 20 minutes. I just wanted Scotland to win regardless. Fantastic result and thoroughly deserved.

    • Reply posted by DebbieW, today at 22:21

      DebbieW replied:
      I was the same, what a match. Well done Scotland. Brilliant tournament for Wales especially after the autumn internationals

  • Comment posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 22:09

    Big thank you to our Celtic cousins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
    Well played Scotland

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:12

      Celts replied:
      Yes, congrats Scotland on finishing 4th!

      And winning a game only cos France didn't kick the ball out of play when they were leading and the time was in the red.....

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 22:09

    What an end to the 6N. Best result possible tonight - not only for how well Scotland played, but just after France broke the COVID rules. Yes I’m delighted as a Welshman, but tonight, plaudits where deserved - Well played and well deserved Scotland win.

    • Reply posted by The Muffin Man, today at 22:37

      The Muffin Man replied:
      No one gave Wales a cat in hells chance at the start. 30 secs away from a slam. The quality of rugby across the board has been amazing, good quick ball - loads of tries - hopefully this bodes well for the lions in the summer!

  • Comment posted by U17395830404, today at 22:10

    I’d like to thank Charles Ollivon for the mid week comments that they had a trophy to pick up on Friday for added motivation.
    Karma for breaching COVID rules and thinking they had already won the title last week.
    Congrats wales from fellow Celt for winning title.

    • Reply posted by nicandjul, today at 22:13

      nicandjul replied:
      Don’t think they intended to get sick... ☹️

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 22:07

    Thank you Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

    • Reply posted by don, today at 22:10

      don replied:
      My pleasure Taff!! :-)

  • Comment posted by Closet Scottish Identity, today at 22:09

    Thought Scotland could lose the plot after the 30th minute, but held on.

    Great display against the darlings of this 6 nations.

    Thought the red was harsh, looked like the initial contact was elbow to shoulder.

    Proud of the boys, another monkey off the back.

    Well done Wales, and Hogg's "hacked off" comments totally vindicated.

    • Reply posted by tigersimon, today at 22:14

      tigersimon replied:
      The elbow was, but the forearm/wrist area was deemed against the throat.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:07

    Didn't think we'd win it this year if I'm honest, but the boys have done it again.

    #SmallButMighty

    Well done boys. Cymru am byth.

    And bloody well done Scotland too - what a performance.

    • Reply posted by nick in harrogate, today at 22:20

      nick in harrogate replied:
      Congratulations Wales and well done Scotland.... great entertainment. From a steady Englishman....

  • Comment posted by Jimmo, today at 22:08

    Cheers, Scotland! Congratulations to Wales!

    • Reply posted by Imo, today at 22:25

      Imo replied:
      Brilliant performance by Scotland, well deserved, played with so much heart. great future for Scotland in the years to come. You must be very proud!!

  • Comment posted by Melto, today at 22:09

    What an incredible 6 nations. Don’t know what I would have done without it to be honest. Congratulations on tonight Scotland and to Wales for the tournament!

    • Reply posted by The Muffin Man, today at 22:41

      The Muffin Man replied:
      It has seriously helped watching some quality rugby throughout this miserable lockdown. Hope to see everyone in the pub for the Lions!

  • Comment posted by PJL39, today at 22:10

    Fabulous last game. Well done to Wales. Eddie you’re 5th lol

    • Reply posted by Red Rose 1978, today at 22:14

      Red Rose 1978 replied:
      What have england got to do with it? Concentrate on the game not on what england have done

  • Comment posted by taylor01pe, today at 22:10

    Sacrebleu! C'est Incroyable!

    Massive well done to Scotland for a superb tournament.

    Massive well done to Wales for a deserved win.

    Love rugby!

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 22:28

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      3-2 and 4th place = superb tournament? Just, wow!

  • Comment posted by nicandjul, today at 22:10

    What was Dulin thinking??? Clearly not a cool head on him after 80min.
    Well done Scotland! Well done all the teams for an entertaining tournament.
    From a french supporter living in Scotland!

    • Reply posted by the last duke of Taibach, today at 22:20

      the last duke of Taibach replied:
      That brain fart of his cost his country dearly .

  • Comment posted by SHEEP ARE ON FIRE, today at 22:13

    Congratulations Wales. Well done.

    Great to see Scotland regaining respect across all sports after a very miserable couple of decades as a Scotland sports fan!

    Well done lads. You did us proud and next year could be special.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 22:11

    I thought Scotland had blown that not taking 3 points earlier, but hey got there in the end. Well done Scotland, wet conditions and against big big pack .

    • Reply posted by Rob Ev, today at 22:35

      Rob Ev replied:
      Big? Aye, but lumpy more like

  • Comment posted by Alan De Brus, today at 22:10

    Very good game, great ending. Well played Scotland. From a bowed but not broken Englishman

    • Reply posted by Nigel, today at 22:22

      Nigel replied:
      No but sorry your team is.

  • Comment posted by revolutionnow999, today at 22:08

    Congratulations Wales!

    You were the best team!

    From a Scot

    • Reply posted by chrisw, today at 22:28

      chrisw replied:
      See u in 2023 you are going to do well

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 22:08

    Congratulations Wales! Glad we could repay the favour from 99
    Hamish watson was everywhere tonight

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 22:17

      blues1959 replied:
      Cheers butt

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 22:09

    Dear Wales,

    You’re welcome!

    • Reply posted by flashmanVC94, today at 22:22

      flashmanVC94 replied:
      Will take that! Thank you 😊

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 22:12

    What a sensational win at the death by Scotland. Congratulations to all the players and also glad that Wales are champions after last week’s disappointment.

  • Comment posted by NaturesNapkin, today at 22:08

    Well played, Scotland. And CHEERS from Wales!!! Wahaaaaaay

