Jack Macfarlane has scored three tries in three games this season for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds got their first victory in more than 14 months as they won 25-20 at Bedford Blues in the Championship.

Jack MacFarlane scored tries at either end of the first half, while Brendon Cope kicked two penalties as the islanders led 20-17 at half-time.

Bedford struggled to hold Jersey's scrum after the break and had three men sin-binned at one point, with Darren Atkins getting Jersey's third try.

Will Maisey's last-minute penalty sealed a bonus point for Bedford.

Jersey had lost all four of their games since restarting their campaign after the Covid-19 break - two pre-season losses against Coventry and Cornish Pirates and league defeats by Saracens and Richmond.

The islanders last registered a victory on 24 January 2020 when they crushed Yorkshire Carnegie 56-17 at St Peter before last season was curtailed two months later because of Covid-19.

"We needed to get a result after last weekend's performance," Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But we've always had really tough battles with Bedford, they've come down to the last minute and today was no different. One minute we're playing for a bonus-point win and the next minute they're playing for a losing bonus point.

"It was a tough battle today, but I'm pretty happy with the win."