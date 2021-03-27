Scotland players "have put their hands up" for potential British & Irish Lions selection, says Gregor Townsend.

Townsend's Scots secured a late 27-23 win over France on Friday to conclude their Six Nations campaign with three wins out of five.

It was Scotland's first win in Paris since 1999 and thus in the Six Nations era which began in 2000.

"If you're looking at stats, then our players are as good as any out there in the Championship," said Townsend.

"In terms of attack and defence, we were first and second with France in most of the categories. To win in France, to win in London - no team's done that in the last two years but our players have.

"If we're going to be playing one of the best teams in the world - South Africa - our players have won out there whether it's with crowds or not."

Stuart Hogg was in the initial Lions squad named by Warren Gatland for the tour to New Zealand in 2017, with Finn Russell called up as cover during the tour. Sean Maitland and Hogg toured Australia with the Lions in 2013.

"The players have put themselves in a position to be on that tour," said Townsend.

"Our players have put their hands up. I'm sure we've made it much tougher than what happened four years ago and four years before that."

'Can't ignore success of Scotland' - analysis

Former Scotland prop Ryan Grant on BBC Radio Scotland

There's a few boys who have their names in the hat now. I think the question now is who doesn't get selected? You can see stalwarts like Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Hamish Watson there but I think there might be a few surprises - I'd like to see Zander Fagerson go.

Rory Sutherland has shown himself in a good light and the backline across the board has been good. Ali Price might be in with a chance. There needs to be north of seven or eight Scotland boys on that team sheet. You can't ignore the success of the Scotland team at the moment.