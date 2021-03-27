Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Nick Grigg was one of Glasgow Warriors' first-half try scorers

Pro 14: Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Glasgow Warriors (20) 46 Tries: Lokotui, Grigg, Matawalu, Horne, Ioane, Matthews Cons: Thompson 4, Keatley Pens: Thompson 2 Benetton (5) 25 Tries: Lucchesi, Favretto, Zanon, Els Con: Padovani Pen: Padovani

Glasgow Warriors completed their Pro14 campaign and finished fourth in Conference A by seeing off Benetton 46-25 at Scotstoun.

Tries from Foto Lokotui and Nick Griff plus 10 points from the boot of Ross Thompson helped the hosts to a 15-point half-time lead.

Benetton fought back gallantly to within five points.

However, Niko Matawalu, George Horne, TJ Ioane and Johnny Matthews ran in further scores for the hosts.

Glasgow were still depleted by players on international duty, unlike their Italian opponents.

Thompson's two early penalties were almost cancelled out by Gianmarco Lucchesi's try for Benetton, but Eduardo Padovani's conversion was well short of the target and the hosts' lead held.

After losing Ratu Tagive early to a head injury, Glasgow soon took control. Lokotui crossed at the second time of asking, Grigg adding another try before the break with Thompson making no mistake with the conversions.

Riccardo Favretto's try and Edoardo Padovani's conversion and penalty made it a five-point game.

Matawalu and Horne crossed to secure a bonus point with Thompson adding two more conversions.

At 34-15, it looked comfortable for Warriors but Marco Zanon replied for the visitors, Padovani again pulling the conversion wide.

Samoan Ioane soon crossed again for Danny Wilson's side and the back and forth nature of the game continued with a maul try for the visitors, Corniel Els touching down and ensuring at least a losing bonus point for Benetton.

Glasgow finished the stronger of the two and Matthews burrowed over after a tap and go from a scrum penalty, with Ian Keatley converting in front of the posts.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson told Premier Sports: "It's another week where we've had to make a lot of changes. I'm proud of the boys to rack up a bonus-point win.

"But, defensively we're still not where we need to be yet and we've conceded another four tries."

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, Tagive, Grigg, Fergusson, L.Jones, Thompson, G.Horne, Seiuli, Brown, Pieretto, R.Gray, Scott, McDonald, Lokotui, Ioane.

Replacements: Matthews, Evans, Rae, Bain, Gordon, Lenac, Keatley, Matawalu.

Benetton: Padovani, Ratuva, Riera, Zanon, Esposito, Allan, Petrozzi, Gallo, Lucchesi, Riccioni, Cannone, Ruzza, Sgarbi, Zuliani, Favretto.

Replacements: Els, Appiah, Nemer, Piantella, Snyman, Trussardi, Hayward, Benvenuti.