Louis Rees-Zammit or Taulupe Faletau could become the sixth different Welsh winner of the award

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau are among nominees for the 2021 Six Nations player of the championship.

Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne, Scotland's Hamish Watson and France's Antoine Dupont are also nominated.

Dupont is hoping to join Stuart Hogg and Brian O'Driscoll and become the third player to win the award in consecutive Six Nations years.

The winner will be announced on Friday, 2 April after a public vote.

That online poll is run by Six Nations officials.

Hamish Watson

Victory over England in round one was Scotland's first win at Twickenham in 38 years

Flanker Watson was Scotland's stand-out player of the tournament.

The 29-year-old was instrumental in away wins against England and France, and was man of the match against Italy.

On top of his relentless defensive efforts, Watson also scored a try in Scotland's narrow home defeat by Ireland.

Antoine Dupont

The 2020 player of the championship showed his quality again in this year's campaign.

The Toulouse scrum-half scored a try and assisted four more in a man of the match performance as France started the tournament with a convincing win over Italy.

The 24-year-old also scored tries in France's defeat by England and victory over Wales at the Stade de France.

Taulupe Faletau

Taulupe Faletau received 64% of BBC Sport readers' vote to be British and Irish Lions' number eight

Wales' number eight was back to his best for Wayne Pivac's winning nation.

Faletau's 18 carries for 112 metres earned him the man of the match award in Wales' Triple-Crown winning match over England at the Principality Stadium.

The 30-year-old's 19-tackle performance against Scotland in the narrowest of wins at Murrayfield was also crucial to Wales' Six Nations success .

Robbie Henshaw

Centre Henshaw was one of Ireland's shining lights in a mixed campaign.

The 27-year-old set up fellow nominee Tadhg Beirne to score in their opening match against Wales and was at his very best in their 32-18 win over England.

Henshaw made more than 300 metres with ball in hand over the course of the tournament, and scored Ireland's first try in their win over Scotland in the fourth round of games.

Tadhg Beirne

Tadhg Beirne's try against Wales gave 14-man Ireland a half-time lead at the Principality Stadium

The other star performer for Ireland in this year's tournament was Beirne.

The 29-year-old was voted man of the match in Ireland's wins over Italy and Scotland.

The versatile Munster forward also scored a try in Ireland's Murrayfield success as well as in defeat in Wales.

Louis Rees-Zammit

Wales fans could hardly have hoped for more from Six Nations debutant Rees-Zammit.

The 20-year-old wing was outstanding throughout the campaign, scoring four tries in five games.

The pick of the bunch was his match-winner against Scotland, beating Duhan van der Merwe for pace before chipping Stuart Hogg and regaining possession to score.