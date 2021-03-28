Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ian McKinley lost the sight of his left eye in 2011 while he was part of the Leinster squad

Italy fly-half Ian McKinley has announced his retirement after a career which saw him earn nine caps for the Azzurri despite losing sight in his left eye in 2011.

The Irishman's career appeared over 10 years ago when he sustained the visual impairment while playing for Leinster.

However, after a coaching stint in Italy he returned to playing with the help of protective goggles in 2014.

"I look forward to what the future holds," said McKinley on Monday.

McKinley's return to action saw him becoming the first player in the world to wear rugby goggles in top-level rugby after a successful global campaign.

"By helping to bring into law the worldwide use of rugby goggles, it has been an incredible joy to see thousands of other visually-impaired players enabled to play rugby. This will always give me an sense of achievement and pride," said the 31-year-old Dublin native.

"Following the Barbarians, Pro14, Champions Cup, Six Nations and International campaigns, today I get to finish my playing career again, but happily this time on my own terms."

McKinley gave particular thanks to the "Italian rugby community".

"I am also particularly grateful to those in Italy who gave me a second chance - Leonorso, Viadana, Zebre, Benetton and of course the Italian national team.

"I also want to thank the rugby community in Ireland and Italy especially, who have been incredibly supportive in my playing journey from beginning to end. And to the team-mates who have become friends for life.

"But mostly I'd like to thank my amazing wife, family and friends who have lifted me up in my darkest days and have supported me unconditionally throughout my playing career."

Since returning to Ireland last summer, McKinley has been involved in coaching roles with the Magherafelt-based Rainey Old Boys and Ballymena Academy School.

The Dubliner now lives in county Derry where his wife hails from.