Coetzee will leave Ulster at the end of the current season

Marcell Coetzee will miss Ulster's Challenge Cup tie against Harlequins on Sunday after being ruled out for a number of weeks by a hamstring injury.

The Springboks back row, who is leaving Ulster at the end of this season, sustained the injury in the game against Leinster on 6 March.

It now remains to be seen how much action he will have during the remainder of his Ulster career.

Billy Burns is a fitness doubt while David O'Connor has been ruled out.

Fly-half Burns is continuing his recovery from the groin injury which led to him becoming a late withdrawal from the Ireland replacements for the Six Nations game against England.

Lock O'Connor is unavailable after recently undergoing shoulder surgery.