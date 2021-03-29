Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Harry Byrne could start his first European game for Leinster if Ross Byrne and Johnny Sexton miss out

Leinster could be without fly-halves Johnny Sexton and Ross Byrne for Friday's Champions Cup last-16 game with Toulon at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Ireland captain Sexton has entered graduated return-to-play protocols after his head injury assessment in the Pro14 final win over Munster.

Byrne requires further assessment after injuring his knee in the same game.

The duo's absence could hand Harry Byrne, Ross' brother, his first European start for the province.

Sexton lasted only five minutes after replacing Ross Byrne in the defeat of Munster before being forced off to undergo a HIA.

Winger Cian Kelleher will return to training this week after recovering from a hamstring injury, while prop Vakh Abdaladze will step up his involvement in training after a back problem.

James Ryan and Caelan Doris are unavailable after suffering concussions on Ireland duty.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen is also without Scott Penny (hand), Jimmy O'Brien (hamstring), Garry Ringrose (ankle), Will Connors (knee), Rowan Osborne (hand), Tommy O'Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O'Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).