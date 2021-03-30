Griffin says Ireland feel privileged to be playing rugby amid the global pandemic

2021 Women's Six Nations Dates: 3-24 April Coverage: All games involving home nations shown on BBC iPlayer, website and Red Button.

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin has said there is no extra pressure on the team to perform after being granted elite status ahead of the Six Nations.

Ireland start the campaign away to Wales on 10 April and host France on 17 April in this year's reduced format.

Griffin says Ireland feel "privileged" to have been given an "elite platform".

"I think we justify our status in how we perform and how we train and how we are very rigid in our behaviour off the pitch," said Griffin.

"We are very strict in terms of restricting our movements, not interacting, going by Covid guidelines and that allows us to train with that elite exemption.

"So we are just in the position with our sport that we can train on our elite platform and we are going to keep doing that as long as we can and just put in the performances hopefully in this campaign."

Ireland have only played one competitive match in the past 12 months due to the pandemic, beating Italy in last year's Six Nations tournament before their final game against France was postponed due to travel restrictions.

This year's condensed championship concludes with a final round of games on 24 April, which are determined by results over the first two rounds with Ireland joined by Wales and France in Pool B.

And while Adam Griggs' side will have to wait an extra year if they qualify for the World Cup after the New Zealand-hosted tournament was postponed until 2022, Griffin says Ireland are "chomping at the bit" to get back out on the field in the Six Nations after a "tough few months".

"A lot of work has been done in camps as a group. We've had over 20 sessions, 60 pitch sessions as well, so we want to get going and play a Test match, we all can't wait," added the 27-year-old, who was speaking at the Six Nations launch on Tuesday.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe was included in Ireland's Six Nations squad after impressing on the Sevens circuit

"I won't lie, it's been a tough few months in terms of ups and downs, the uncertainty of matches, playing, not playing.

"What's great for us is that we have matches now, we have a match in less than two weeks and we're getting ready to play.

"The girls have been phenomenal, I can't commend this group enough. They are the most resilient and dedicated group you will ever meet.

"Their commitment to the jersey is second to none and as a group we can't wait to go out and show all the work we've done behind the scenes."

Sevens star Murphy Crowe can 'tear it up' in Six Nations debut

Griggs is without experienced trio Ciara Cooney, Edel McMahon and Larissa Muldoon due to injury and named five uncapped players from the Sevens circuit - Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane and Grace Moore - in his 35-player squad for the Six Nations.

Murphy Crowe was the top try scorer at the 2019 World Rugby Sevens and Griffin has backed the 25-year-old to "tear it up" in the Six Nations.

"She has a brilliant rugby brain," said the Kerry native.

"She does her homework. She works so hard off the field and performs so well on the field, so I can't wait to see her tear it up in this campaign.

"The Sevens girls have been in camps previously, so they're not new into the squad, they have been involved a long time now and they're doing brilliant.

"They have great attitudes, they're really eager to learn, and have fitted in seamlessly. They have experience in 15s in terms of club and province, which is brilliant for us. It's nice to have fresh faces who have that rugby experience and everyone brings something different.

"They've been doing really well in camp and looking forward to hopefully seeing them get their first caps in this campaign."

Ireland's three Six Nations matches will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.