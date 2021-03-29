Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland's Finn Russell pleads his case with Referee Wayne Barnes before being sent off against France

Finn Russell has been suspended for three weeks after his red card for Scotland against France in Friday's Six Nations victory in Paris.

The fly half was sent off in the 70th minute of the 27-23 win after for leading with a forearm into the neck area of Brice Dulin.

He will now be missing for Parisian club Racing 92 when they host Edinburgh on Sunday.

The ban should have been six weeks, but was reduced by three weeks.

The three-man disciplinary committee said they gave credit for "Mr Russell's prompt acceptance that his actions had constituted foul play and been worthy of a red card, his disciplinary record, his attitude to the disciplinary process before and during the hearing, and his clear remorse".