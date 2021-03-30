Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matti Williams has made 28 appearances for Warriors after joining from Northampton in 2016

Worcester Warriors loose forward Matti Williams has joined Championship side Jersey Reds on loan until the end of the season.

Williams, 29, becomes the third piece of transfer business between Worcester and Jersey this month.

He follows Warriors team-mate Scott van Breda, who is also on loan with Jersey until the end of the Championship season, having extended his stay.

And South Africa-born forward Kyle Hatherell has moved the other way.

Hatherell's deal, until the end of the 2022-23 season, begins on Thursday.

Williams will join the Channel Islands club before their next match on 10 April against Doncaster Knights.

"Matti is an experienced operator who I believe will thrive in a new environment and I expect him to push hard for selection for our games in April," Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon told the club website.

Jersey have so far played three of their 10 games in the shortened Championship season, having lost to Saracens and Richmond before winning on Saturday at Bedford.

Worcester are bottom of the Premiership, seven points adrift, having not won since the opening weekend of the season.