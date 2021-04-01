Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds have not disclosed the length of deal Eoghan Clarke has signed

Jersey Reds have signed hooker Eoghan Clarke from Pro14 side Munster.

The 22-year-old comes in after Jersey's first-choice hooker TJ Harris was potentially ruled out for the rest of the season with injury, while Harry Doolan is also on the sidelines.

A former Ireland Under-20 international, Clarke has played five times for Munster's 'A' side.

He is the second forward to join the club this week after Worcester's Matti Williams signed on loan.

"Eoghan comes highly recommended and has been unlucky not to get more opportunities in Ireland - the move should enable him to relaunch his career in a fresh environment," director of rugby Harvey Biljon told the club website.