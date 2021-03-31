Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell last played rugby when he turned out for Wales against Scotland in October 2020

Champions Cup: Scarlets v Sale Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Sun, 4 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary BBC Sport website and app.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Patchell was a withdrawal from the Scarlets side that beat Connacht after picking up the problem in training.

The 27-year old has not played since Wales' Six Nations defeat against Scotland in October 2021 due to concussion.

"To get another six to eight week setback is devastating for all of us," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"He's approaching it like the guy he is and is outwardly optimistic and cheerful but I know deep down he's really disappointed he never got the chance to play because he was ready to play.

"He might be back for the back end of the Rainbow Cup but we'll do the right thing. If we can get him on the track then that would be great."

Scarlets head into Sunday's European Champions Cup match against Sale with all of their Wales internationals back and available, while wing Johnny McNicholl and fly-half Sam Costelow are also fit again.

The return of key players for the last-16 tie at Parc y Scarlets has given Delaney a lot to think about as he ponders selection.

"The hardest thing we're going to do this week is select a team because it's a big challenge," said Delaney.

"We've got some of those great headaches and I have had some of those 2am wake-ups. What are we going to do? How does that look?

"We're getting into really fine detail about how the way we want to play looks and who we want to deliver that.

Sale, who are third in the English Premiership, visit Llanelli off the back of a late Gallagher Premiership win at Wasps.

"Their coach have said they're a team of northern grit and South African steel which pretty much sums it up," said Delaney.

"They've got some world-class performers and also some big-game performers.

"They're a very good team and very physical with their South African influence as you would expect but that creates lots of opportunities.

"For us it's about playing our game, our way, and I'd like to think how they're trying to consider how they can impose their game on us.

"It's a game of chess with two incredibly contrasting styles so it's going to be a great battle."