Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Cane was named All Blacks captain in May 2020

New Zealand captain Sam Cane has been ruled out for up to six months with a pectoral injury.

The 29-year-old tore a tendon playing in the Chiefs' Super Rugby Aotearoa win over the Blues on Saturday.

The Chiefs said Cane will have surgery next week and faces an expected recovery time of four to six months.

He will miss the All Blacks' Tests against Italy and Fiji in July, and potentially part of the Rugby Championship slated for the autumn.

"I'm obviously disappointed but also really positive that it's an easy fix," said Cane, who co-captains the Chiefs.

"I'm looking forward to getting into some rehab post-surgery and doing that really well, so I am coming back in good shape for the end of the rugby season, whatever rugby that may be."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster added: "We are all disappointed for Sam, but we have full faith in the medical team around him and we wish him well for his surgery and rehabilitation.

"As All Blacks captain, he will still play a key role in our planning for the 2021 season, and we look forward to him returning to the footy field once his rehab is complete."