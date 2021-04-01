How to follow Women's Six Nations on BBC Sport

Emily Scarratt
England have lifted the past two Six Nations titles
2021 Women's Six Nations
Dates: 3-24 April
Coverage: All games involving home nations shown on BBC iPlayer, with all Wales matches shown on BBC Cymru Wales and England's final match broadcast on BBC Two.

Every match of the Women's Six Nations will be shown on BBC Sport with the first round of games on Saturday.

Every fixture of the championship will be available on the BBC iPlayer with defending champions England playing their final game live on BBC Two.

BBC Scotland will show Scotland's deciding game, also on 24 April.

BBC Two Wales will show Wales v Ireland live on 10 April, presented by Catrin Heledd with Lowri Morgan reporting and Sara Orchard commentating.

2021 Women's Six Nations fixtures
Live TV Coverage
3 AprilEngland v Scotland
France v Wales
10 AprilItaly v England
Wales v IrelandBBC Two Wales
17 AprilIreland v France
Scotland v Italy
24 AprilItaly v TBC
England v TBCBBC Two
Scotland v TBCBBC Scotland
All fixtures live on BBC iPlayer

This year's tournament is split into two pools of three teams, with a final round of games on 24 April pitting teams against their equivalent in the other pool to decide final positions.

It is usually a six-team round-robin tournament.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will provide commentaries for various games throughout the tournament, starting with England v Scotland this weekend.

In addition to live streams of every game, the BBC Sport website will provide clips and highlights, live text commentaries and reports. England prop Shaunagh Brown will be on hand to supply insight and analysis from inside the camp in a series of BBC Sport website columns.

