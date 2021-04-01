Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Marcell Coetzee is one of four Ulster players in the Pro14 team of the year

Ulster number eight Marcell Coetzee has been named as the Pro14 Players' Player of the Season after some stellar performances for the team in 2020/2021.

The South African, who is leaving the club in June, is one of four Ulster players on the Pro14 team of the year alongside scrum-half John Cooney, Michael Lowry and Eric O'Sullivan.

Ulster finished second in Conference A behind eventual champions Leinster.

Leinster, Munster and Connacht each have three players on the Pro14 team.

The dominance of the Irish provinces is reflected with 13 places on the team with 29-year-old Coetzee the standout performer.

He was the competition's joint top try-scorer (nine), ranking first for offloads (20) while also ranking in the top five for successful carries (67) and claiming 95% success in his 105 tackles.

"It's a great honour and privilege to accept this award given the talent in this year's Guinness Pro14," said Coetzee.

"As we all know, rugby is a team sport so I want to thank my coaches and teammates for always investing time and energy to help me grow as a player. Every time I get to go out there is always special."

The 30-times capped Springbok is joining the Bulls in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he plays again for Ulster after sustaining a hamstring injury in the defeat by Leinster last month.

He is unavailable for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Harlequins and has been ruled out for a number of weeks.

Pro14 team of the year: M Lowry (Ulster); A Wootton (Connacht), H Jones (Glasgow Warriors), D de Allende (Munster), D Kearney (Leinster); J Carty (Connacht), J Cooney (Ulster); E O'Sullivan (Ulster), K O'Byrne (Munster), M Bent (Leinster); B Holland (Munster), G Thornbury (Connacht); J Turnbull (Cardiff Blues), S Penny (Leinster), M Coetzee (Ulster).