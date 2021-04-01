Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Back-row Justin Tipuric is one of six Wales players available to Ospreys

Challenge Cup: Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, S4C

Ospreys have all their Wales players available for Saturday's European Challenge Cup last-16 match against Newcastle at the Liberty Stadium.

Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Adam Beard, Nicky Smith, Owen Watkin and George North are all back training with the region ahead of the game.

"They're all available from a selection point of view," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"But we'll see after today's session how ready they are to go."

The Wales players have had a fortnight since their last Six Nations game, where Wayne Pivac's side claimed the championship.

"We gave them a week off and they came in on Monday and we've integrated them slowly so it gives us an opportunity to see how ready they are," Booth added.

"They have to unlearn some things in order to relearn other things, so it's a bit of a balancing act.

"If you look at the Six Nations win we have a lot of players who were in good form for Wales.

"We also have a lot of players who put their hands up and performed exceptionally well not just last week but throughout the Six Nations period.

"Every coach wants that problem so when you've got to pick a team it becomes more difficult, but I'll take those headaches every day."

Ospreys head into the game following a memorable end to their Pro14 season with an away victory at Leinster a fortnight ago.

Falcons dip

Meanwhile, Newcastle have slipped to 10th in the Gallagher English Premiership having lost their last four games.

"If you look at the tightness of the games they've been involved in you'll see that they've been extremely competitive," Booth said

"They've had international boys coming back so with their reinforcements they'll have high energy and, without relegation, they can afford to go for everything.

"They're very robust, tough, and competitive which manifests itself at set-piece and at the breakdown, so if we want to perform well we have to be very respectful of those two areas."

Ospreys have qualified for next season's European Champions Cup after finishing third in Conference B of the Pro14.

"From winning two games last season in the league to qualifying for the Champions Cup is significant progress," Booth said.

"Now we go into two cup competitions in the Rainbow Cup and Challenge Cup which we earned a right for a home last-16 tie.

"It's an opportunity for us to put another stake in the ground and move forward which is exciting."

Ospreys: tbc

Newcastle: tbc

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)

Assistants: Dan Jones (Wales), Gwyn Morris (Wales)

TMO: Philippe Bonhoure (France)