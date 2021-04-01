Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland played just three matches in last year's coronavirus-hit Six Nations

2021 Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Castle Park, Doncaster Date: Saturday 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland will be a "tough group to break down" when they open their Women's Six Nations campaign away to England, says head coach Bryan Easson.

The defending champions trounced Scotland 53-0 in Edinburgh last year, while the margin was 80-0 in 2019.

"We've felt over the years that we've probably not had the system that really expresses them as defenders," said Easson.

"So we've worked very hard defensively and at the contact time."

Easson continued: "You'll see a tough group to break down.

"It's been quite evident the whole week that we've been together that the girls are ready to go. They're ready to play and put together exactly what they've been working on over the last few months."

Christine Belisle makes her first start at tight-head, having won four caps from the bench.

Louise McMillan and Siobhan Cattigan also come into the pack, with the latter taking the place of Jade Konkel, who is taking a break from rugby to become a firefighter.

Jenny Maxwell and Liz Musgrove are among the replacements after long-term injuries and Evie Gallagher could make her debut from the bench.

Easson stressed there was no extra pressure on Cattigan, who has won most of her 15 caps as a replacement.

"Jade is renowned as a world class player," he said of the absent number eight. "They're different kinds of players. Every time Siobhan has played for us, she's played very well. She's excited and she wants to take the opportunity."

Easson has been in charge since August, overseeing a delayed Six Nations draw with France at Scotstoun in October, with the subsequent matches against Wales and Italy cancelled.

"The France game was really positive," he said. "Of course, you're going to use that. We've not gone on too much about it.

"I've talked about complacency as being a bit of a disease. Just because you've done well against France that then you just turn up and everything goes well. It's about the work that everybody puts in. Whether it be in camp, whether we're in regional sessions or whether you're on your own.

"A positive result always helps but it's all about how we kick on from that game."

Scotland team to face England

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rachel Shankland, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Mairi McDonald; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm (capt), Rachel McLachlan, Siobhan Cattigan.

Replacements: Molly Wright, Panashe Muzambe, Lisa Cockburn, Evie Gallagher, Jodie Rettie, Jenny Maxwell, Sarah Law, Liz Musgrove.