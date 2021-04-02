Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stander is in his last European campaign with Munster before retiring at the end of the season

Heineken Champions Cup: Munster v Toulouse Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Date: Saturday 3 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

CJ Stander will captain Munster on his 50th Champions Cup appearance when the province host Toulouse in the last 16 at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Stander, who is retiring at the end of the season, will be joined in the back row by Gavin Coombes and Jack O'Donoghue. Peter O'Mahony misses out having suffered a thigh laceration during last week's Pro14 final defeat.

Star-studded Toulouse welcome back their Six Nations contingent, including French half-back pair Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe is named on the right wing with All Black Jerome Kaino at number eight.

Cyrille Baille and Julien Marchand are restored to the front of the scrum following their Six Nations involvement.

Munster props Dave Kilcoyne and Stephen Archer are brought in as the only other changes from the side that lost to rivals Leinster last Saturday.

An unchanged Munster backline sees Mike Haley once again joined by Andrew Conway and Keith Earls in the back three with Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell at centre.

Joey Carbery will make his first European appearance since 2019 at fly-half as Conor Murray is retained at nine.

Head coach Johann van Graan has opted to put six forwards on his bench, leaving Craig Casey and JJ Hanrahan as the only backs among the replacements.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, de Allende, Earls; Carbery, Murray; Kilcoyne, Scannell, Archer, Kleyn, Beirne; Coombes, O'Donoghue, Stander (capt).

Replacements: O'Byrne, Cronin, Ryan, Holland, F Wycherley, Casey, Hanrahan Cloete.

Toulouse: Medard; Kolbe, Holmes, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Faumuina, Ro Arnold, Ri Arnold; Cros, Tolofua, Kaino.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Castets, Aldegheri, Tekori, Flament, Placines, Germain, Delibes.