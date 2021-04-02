Heineken Champions Cup: Wasps v Clermont Auvergne
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Heineken Champions Cup
|Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday 3 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST
|Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website
Paolo Odogwu makes his first Wasps start since January as his side take on Clermont Auvergne for a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.
Odogwu was called up to England's Six Nations squad but did not make his Test debut in eight weeks away from Wasps.
Elsewhere Jacob Umaga comes in at fly-half and James Gaskell is at flanker.
Brad Shields moves into number eight with Alfie Barbeary missing with a calf injury.
Clermont's star-studded back division includes France wings Alivereti Raka and Damian Penaud either side of Japan full-back Kotaro Matsushima.
Wesley Fofana and former All Black George Moala are in midfield, with veteran Camille Lopez at fly-half.
The French side have won four of their past five domestic games to climb to fourth in the Top 14.
Clermont's two previous matches in this season's competition have been high-scoring affairs with a 51-38 win over Bristol followed by a 39-31 defeat by Munster.
Wasps beat Dragons and Montpellier in the pool stages to secure home advantage in the last 16.
The winner of this tie will face Munster or Toulouse in the next round.
"These are exactly the games everyone wants to play in. You are coming up against a top-class team in Clermont," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.
"It's going to be tough but it's exciting."
Match Facts
- Wasps and Clermont have met just twice before in the Heineken Champions Cup, a pair of pool stage matches in 2007-08 which were both won by the home side on the day.
- At home, Wasps have lost just one of their past 14 home games against Top 14 opposition.
Wasps: Minozzi; Odogwu, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury, Rowlands, Gaskell, Young, Shields
Replacements: Oghre, Owlett, Toomaga-Allen, Vukasinovic, Vailanu, Wolstenholme, Gopperth, Kibirige.
Clermont: Matsushima; Penaud, Moala, Fofana, Raka; Lopez (c), Bezy; Ravai, Pelissie, Ojovan, Jedrasiak, Vahaamahina, Cancoriet, Fischer, Lee
Replacements: Fourcade, Bibi Biziwu, Slimani, Lanen, Yato, Parra, Nanai-Williams, Bethan
- Dragons' Den returns: A new series of eager entrepreneurs hoping to strike the deal of a lifetime
- Your film night sorted: Epic films for you to choose from this Easter weekend