Six Nations: Scotland's Hamish Watson wins player of tournament vote

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments53

Hamish Watson in action against Italy
Watson started all five matches and last the full 80 minutes in four of them

Scotland flanker Hamish Watson has topped the vote for this year's player of the Six Nations.

The 29-year-old finished ahead of Welsh duo Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau, Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Beirne, and France's Antoine Dupont in an online poll.

Watson was instrumental in away wins against England and France and was man-of-the-match against Italy.

He also scored a try in Scotland's narrow home defeat by Ireland.

The Edinburgh player made 67 carries in the competition, bettered only by the 72 made by Ireland's CJ Stander. A ferocious defender, he made 55 tackles, missing just one, and was also responsible for four turnovers.

He featured for 386 minutes, only being replaced in a comfortable win over Italy, making an impressive 321 metres across his five matches.

'Watson in strong position for Lions tour'

"He's been the standout for Scotland," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill, who is backing Watson for British & Irish Lions selection this summer, despite stiff back-row competition.

"He's been consistently good. He hasn't just played well one game then had an average game the next.

"Hopefully that will put him in a really strong position for the Lions tour. I think he's put himself in a very strong position to be part of that selection conversation. He could not have done any more than what he has."

Watson is the second Scottish player to win the award after Stuart Hogg, who was named player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017.

View more on twitter
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by SML123, today at 15:13

    The most awesome player in the 6 nations

  • Comment posted by vanPietro, today at 15:13

    Well deserved

  • Comment posted by shazdd, today at 15:12

    Congratulations Mr Watson, truly well deserved. A true warrior of the game. Hope to see you in a Lions Jersey.
    Top Man

  • Comment posted by Sam Brook, today at 15:11

    First place: Hamish Watson...

    Second place: ALL the players who made the six nations possible and

    Not far behind: ALL the backroom staff & broadcasters who brought a weird but splendid contests to our lock-down living room...my we needed something to cheer

    - thank you to everyone; well done Hamish

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 15:11

    Absolute joke! He got man of the match against Italy! Wow! Faletau and reece-zammit were amazing and may i add on the triple crown/6 nations title winning team. Thats what you get when the Scottish Rugby Union site sends messages to vote for him. Bit Pathetic. However he is a good player no doubting that. Although better than tipuric this 6 nations??

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 15:07

    If Gatland hasn't already made a phone call he shouldn't be in the job!

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 15:07

    Congratulations Hamish so very well deserved. You never fail to deliver in any game and it's such a joy and pleasure to see a true artist at work at the very top of his profession.

  • Comment posted by PaulE, today at 15:06

    Well deserved award, hoping to see Him on the Lions tour.

  • Comment posted by lingo1970, today at 15:05

    Thoroughly deserved... he deserves his nickname of pinball as he just seems to bounce off defenders. As tough as old boots with a lightning quick brain!

  • Comment posted by xanthrus, today at 15:02

    Congratulations Hamish. Not a backward step taken - ever!

    Scotland's and hopefully the Lions "Beast Mode", with due respect for Marshawn Lynch.

  • Comment posted by geronimo, today at 15:01

    So pleased. He has been magnificent for a few seasons now. Richly deserved.

  • Comment posted by Tony Fisher, today at 15:01

    Can't disagree with this.
    Many England players played themselves out of the Lions tour, but Hamish Watson surely played his way into the starting 15.

  • Comment posted by jimjam, today at 15:00

    England fan - Watson's award is thoroughly well deserved. Mans an absolute nuisance and I mean that as a compliment!!

    • Reply posted by HaHaHa_England, today at 15:06

      HaHaHa_England replied:
      I know what you mean. He's disruptive and a nuisance, and you wished he played for your country. I agree!!

  • Comment posted by TheToriesLieAndPeopleDie, today at 15:00

    Knowing hansons narrow minded and prejudiced approach to Scottish rugby, Watson still won’t be picked for the welsh, english and Irish lions.

    • Reply posted by Griff, today at 15:05

      Griff replied:
      Hanson?

  • Comment posted by HaHaHa_England, today at 14:59

    Fair enough. Hamish showed us his true grit and doggedness every match he played in. He's a scrappy little street urchin, but a terrific player. He's the kind of test player that would always have your back and ask nothing in return. Congratulations Hamish - well deserved !!

  • Comment posted by The Uncomfortable Truth, today at 14:58

    Very difficult for Gatland to ignore him now but I am certain he will give it his best shot!

  • Comment posted by Gor, today at 14:58

    Great player but for me DuPont was best this tournament. From a Scot who used to flay flanker.

  • Comment posted by Griff, today at 14:56

    As a Welshman this is thoroughly deserved.
    Never takes a backward step, covers the pitch well and hard as nails.
    Would love to see him in a Lions shirt...and a Scarlets👏

    • Reply posted by Simon J, today at 14:58

      Simon J replied:
      I'm sure he'd be much happier at Bath :)

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 14:56

    Good he finally gets some recognition for his all round good play for quite a while. Makes it more difficult for Gatland to not pick him but I'm sure he will try.

    • Reply posted by Griff, today at 14:58

      Griff replied:
      He’ll be picked don’t you worry

  • Comment posted by cooly, today at 14:55

    Brilliant, well deserved, gives you absolutely everything.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport