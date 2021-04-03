Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kotaro Matsushima's match-winning try came with Wasps down to 14 after Zach Kibirige was sin binned

Heineken Champions Cup Wasps (20) 25 Tries : Odogwu, Bassett, Harris Cons: Umaga 2 Pens : Umaga 2 Clermont Auvergne (14) 27 Tries : Bezy, Ravai, Matsushima Con : Nani-Williams, Lopez 2 Pen: Lopez 2

Wasps were knocked out of the Champions Cup in dramatic circumstances as Clermont's Kotaro Matsushima scored a last-minute try.

The Japan full-back dived over for a converted try in stoppage time to deny the Premiership side.

Tries from Paolo Odogwu, Josh Barrett and Ben Harris plus Jacob Umaga's boot had kept Wasps just in front.

But Camille Lopez converted the late try to clinch a 27-25 victory and send Clermont into the last eight.

Odogwu's early try was cancelled out quickly when Sebastien Bezy crossed for Clermont, who went into the lead midway through the first half when prop Peni Ravai powered over.

Wasps were level when Josh Barrett went in by the posts, and led 20-14 at the break after Umaga kicked two penalties.

Harris bundled over in the corner soon after half-time, but after Umaga missed the conversion Clermont reduced the gap to five points with two penalties from Lopez.

Substitute Zach Kibirige was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on in the last minute of the 80 to reduce Wasps to 14 men, with Clermont eventually making the advantage tell when Matsushima dived over.

Wasps: Minozzi; Odogwu, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury, Rowlands, Gaskell, Young, Shields.

Replacements: Oghre, Owlett, Toomaga-Allen, Alo, Langi Vailanu, Willis, Wolstenholme, Gopperth, Kibirige.

Sin bin: Kibirige (79)

Clermont Auvergne: Matsushima; Penaud, Moala, Fofana, Raka; Lopez, Bezy; Ravai, Pelissie, Ojovan, Jedrasiak, Vahaamahina, Cancoriet, Fischer, Lee.

Replacements: Fourcade, Biziwu, Slimani, Lanen, Yato, Parra, Nanai-Williams, Betham.