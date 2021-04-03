Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kathryn Dane hopes to be selected to face Wales in Cardiff on 10 April

2021 Women's Six Nations Dates: 3-24 April Coverage: All games involving home nations shown on BBC iPlayer, website and Red Button.

Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane has expressed her delight that the women's team's long wait for a return to international action is almost over.

The Irish team will begin their Six Nations campaign away to Wales next Saturday, followed by a match against France in Dublin a week later.

"We've had 20 camps to get things right since we beat Italy in October so it's been a long time coming," said Dane.

"We feel sharp in training so hopefully that will pay off," she added.

"Hopefully we are in a stronger place but it doesn't count for anything until we are on the pitch so hopefully all the hard work will pay off," added the number nine, speaking on Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

England laid down a marker as they began their bid to retain the title they won last year with an eight-try 52-10 win over Scotland on Saturday.

Ireland won three of their four fixtures in their last campaign to lie level on points with France, including a bonus-point win over Wales in Dublin.

"That was a great win and the year before we narrowly lost out to Wales in Cardiff so it is always a challenge going to Cardiff Arms Park," said Dane.

"We are in a really good place and looking forward to getting going but Wales are in the same position so they will be raring to go as well.

"I probably won't fully believe it until I am out there on the pitch but it will be great to put all that body of work and preparations into action.

"We have lots of youth in the squad, plus girls coming from Sevens rugby so they will add an extra dimension to our play and play into the gameplan we have of a fast, high tempo style of rugby. They will fit in perfectly and it's really exciting.

"England are a very strong team and have had the luxury of playing some club rugby too so that will stand them in good stead."