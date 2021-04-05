Guernsey Raiders are set to play in National Two South, the fourth tier of English rugby, next season

A visit to Guernsey by the British and Irish Lions could save the island's rugby club from a "dire" financial situation, says the club's co-chairman.

Lions boss Warren Gatland visited the island over Easter to assess it as a possible training base before the summer tour to South Africa.

Guernsey Raiders won promotion to the fourth tier National Two South last year but have not played since.

"The Raiders have been in a dire situation," said Charlie McHugh.

"We've had no games for 12 months, we've had no revenue and we've really had to dig deep and we've had help from the Social Investment Fund.

"We don't want to go back to the Social Investment Fund, this kind of thing could really be positive for rugby," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Gatland's visit to the island was controversial, with the New Zealander given special dispensation to forgo Guernsey's strict quarantine rules which normally require anyone arriving to self-isolate for two weeks.

"The way in which this has been handled is one that has perhaps polarised and divided the community unnecessarily," Guernsey's former Chief Minister Gavin St Pier told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"We now have two camps. We have a camp that thinks that this is a great opportunity, and that is a very valid view.

"We have a camp that are perhaps a bit resentful and angry that they have sacrificed and given up so much over the year and missed funerals and weddings and all the other things because they've been not able to get any kind of special exemption.

"I think it's that division and the feeling of them and us, and it's unfortunate because I think it could have been avoided if a different approach had been taken."

Guernsey currently has no restrictions in the community or any formal requirements for social distancing and has not had a positive case of Covid-19 since 27 February.

"There is a huge depth of feeling, it's quite understandable and I have total sympathy for people who have had these terrible things happen over the past year," said Raiders co-chairman McHugh.

"But my view is we have to now look forward and we have a road map to get ourselves out of lockdown, and it's time to be thinking about opportunities to do that."

He added: "Guernsey's been looking for a big sporting event for several years, the British Lions are the pinnacle of professional sport in rugby, they're a worldwide phenomenon and it would signal to the world that Guernsey is opening up, it's a safe place, it's a good place to do business. All of those messages are invaluable."