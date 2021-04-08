Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt on his way to scoring one of his tries against Northampton

Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt is set to miss the rest of the year after suffering a serious knee injury against Northampton.

Hewitt sustained anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament damage in the Challenge Cup defeat at Rodney Parade.

The 26-year-old will have surgery next week.

"It's incredibly disappointing news for Ashton," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

Hewitt picked up the injury while scoring his second try during the 43-39 defeat.

No return date has been set by the region but Hewitt is not expected to come back until 2022.

"He was playing some outstanding rugby for us," said Ryan.

"He will now undergo surgery early next week before starting his journey back from injury.

"We all send our best wishes to Ashton and wish him well with his recovery."

Hewitt last week signed a new two-year deal to stay at the region.

The 26-year-old has become a key figure at Dragons since making his regional debut in 2013.

The wing has scored 33 tries in 103 appearances for the region and started 15 of 16 league matches this season.